Consumer confidence inching up, survey reveals
Consumer spending may be starting to turn the corner, with 42% of South African consumers believing they are in a better financial position compared with the same period last year. But most people are still feeling the effects of high interest rates and a sluggish economy.
According to the “State of the Retail Nation” Q3 report produced by NIQ South Africa, a leading consumer intelligence firm, South Africans spent R354bn on food and liquor in the 12 months to September, and R274bn on other goods including non-alcoholic beverages, personal and health-care products, snacks, home and pet supplies, baby food and tobacco. The most recent quarter has seen a year-on-year growth of 2,6% in the sale of fast-moving consumer goods...
