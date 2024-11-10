Advisory body warns on port tariff increases
10 November 2024 - 08:19
A body advising the minister of transport on setting port tariffs has urged the ports regulator not to grant Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) above-inflation tariff increases — and warned that excessively high tariffs would increase the cost of doing business in South Africa.
The ports authority has proposed an average tariff adjustment of 7.9% to the Ports Regulator of South Africa for the 2025/26 financial year to meet its R15.6bn revenue target. It also proposed an 18.61% tariff hike for 2026/2027 and an extra 2.52% the following year to raise R18.7bn and R19.4bn respectively. ..
