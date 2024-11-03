Takealot saddles up for township deliveries
03 November 2024 - 07:43
In an effort to grow its presence in South African townships, Takealot Group plans to recruit 1,000 last-mile delivery drivers in Mpumalanga, and scale that around the country.
The online retailer launched the programme in collaboration with the Mpumalanga provincial government, exposing residents in the province to opportunities in the e-commerce sector...
