Sars to clamp down on tax dodgers
03 November 2024 - 08:21
The South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter has vowed to stop big companies and wealthy individuals who are becoming “increasingly aggressive” in the way they use legal loopholes to avoid their tax obligations.
Speaking to Business Times on Friday, Kieswetter said while most taxpayers were honest, some powerful individuals and institutions were devising extreme and complex plans to avoid paying their share...
