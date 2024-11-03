New Old Mutual Bank set to offer lower banking costs
Establishing a bank is a no-brainer since Old Mutual already does a lot in the business of banking, says CEO
03 November 2024 - 07:31
Old Mutual wants its bank firing on all cylinders in 2025 with the promise of lower banking costs and by applying the latest technology solutions in a highly competitive banking landscape.
In April the insurance giant received the nod from the Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority to establish its own bank, and in September named Clarence Nethengwe, MD of its mass foundation cluster, as CEO designate...
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.