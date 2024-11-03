Business New Old Mutual Bank set to offer lower banking costs Establishing a bank is a no-brainer since Old Mutual already does a lot in the business of banking, says CEO B L Premium

Old Mutual wants its bank firing on all cylinders in 2025 with the promise of lower banking costs and by applying the latest technology solutions in a highly competitive banking landscape.

In April the insurance giant received the nod from the Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority to establish its own bank, and in September named Clarence Nethengwe, MD of its mass foundation cluster, as CEO designate...