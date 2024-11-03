Motsepe firms face $195m suit in Tanzania
US company alleges ARM and ARC spurned graphite joint venture to join forces with Australian rival at nearby deposit
03 November 2024 - 08:23
A US-based company with mining rights in Tanzania has lodged a $195m claim against Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) and African Rainbow Capital (ARC), accusing them of breaching a confidentiality agreement regarding a proposed joint venture to develop a graphite mine in the east of the country.
Pula Graphite Partners, owned by former US ambassador to Tanzania Charles Stith, alleges that ARM and ARC violated a non-competition agreement and gained access to confidential, market-sensitive information during discussions about the project in Tanzania’s Ruangwa district...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.