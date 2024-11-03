Business Godongwana cautious on lowering inflation target Full impact on consumers must be determined first, finance minister says B L Premium

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has asked the National Treasury and the Reserve Bank to determine the full impact of a transition to a lower inflation target on consumers and the economy.

In an interview with Business Times on Wednesday, Godongwana said a macro standing committee — a joint platform between Treasury and the central bank — has recommended lowering the target, but because the process towards a lower target would be a painful one for South Africans, its impact must be measured before the target can be moved...