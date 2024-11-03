Godongwana cautious on lowering inflation target
Full impact on consumers must be determined first, finance minister says
03 November 2024 - 08:03
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has asked the National Treasury and the Reserve Bank to determine the full impact of a transition to a lower inflation target on consumers and the economy.
In an interview with Business Times on Wednesday, Godongwana said a macro standing committee — a joint platform between Treasury and the central bank — has recommended lowering the target, but because the process towards a lower target would be a painful one for South Africans, its impact must be measured before the target can be moved...
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.