As Pick n Pay dithered, rivals gained ground
The once dominant grocery retailer faces a stiff fight for market share as it scrambles to get back in the running
03 November 2024 - 08:13
Pick n Pay is putting a brave face on its turnaround effort but analysts say it will struggle to regain market share in the highly competitive retail grocery sector.
Once the biggest player in the sector in South Africa, Pick n Pay went into decline for several years and is now, under returning CEO Sean Summers, undertaking its latest operational overhaul. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.