Unions unhappy with Sibanye offer but wary of strike action
27 October 2024 - 07:18
Sibanye-Stillwater — the biggest employer in the mining industry— has made a final one-year wage offer of 5.5% to employees in its gold mining operations, describing this as a prudent measure in a difficult environment.
Workers have rejected the offer but are said to be wary of going on strike and losing wages when the no-work, no-pay principle is implemented. ..
