Thriving Clicks pushing out generics
27 October 2024 - 07:17
Clicks customers are increasingly opting for generic medicine driven by lower prices as the group plans an aggressive rollout of pharmacies next year, including specialised 24-hour pharmacies.
Generics include not only Clicks branded products but also those from other pharmaceutical companies. In the year to August, sales from generics grew 10% and made up 59% of pharmacy sales by value and 69% of volume. Pharmacy sales for the year to August rose 8.9% to R9.7bn...
