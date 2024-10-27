Salaries up as economy shows strength
27 October 2024 - 06:51
Inflationary risks such as rising geopolitical tensions and underwhelming economic data from the world’s largest economy are unlikely to unravel South Africa’s improvement in economic indicators and living costs.
This is according to an independent economist and associate analyst at BankServAfrica, Elize Kruger. She spoke to Business Times this week after consumer inflation dropped below 4% for the first time since 2021...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.