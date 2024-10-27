Push to increase finance for African businesswomen
27 October 2024 - 06:48
The huge gap in financing for women-owned and women-led small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Africa remains a crisis undermining the region’s development, surging from $42bn in 2019 to $49bn (R866bn) in 2024.
Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (Afawa) has announced a plan to unlock $5bn to support up to 30,000 SMEs owned and led by women as it partners with banks across the continent to close the gap further...
