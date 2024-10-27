IMF urges more interest rate cuts
27 October 2024 - 07:42
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged South Africa and the Sub-Saharan Africa region to continue slowly easing interest rates to stimulate economic activity that will drive individual and collective growth.
IMF African department director Abebe Aemro Selassie, who launched the global financier's economic outlook report for Sub-Saharan Africa on Friday, said this would stimulate regional growth, which is projected at 3.6% for 2024...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.