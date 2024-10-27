HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT: Emigration choices and challenges for South Africans
In today’s globalised world, South Africans are increasingly viewing “home” as a fluid concept. The ability to live, work, or temporarily settle abroad raises questions about identity, belonging, and what it means to be South African in a global context. The decision to emigrate or temporarily relocate is not just practical, it touches on personal, cultural and economic factors that extend beyond national borders.
Many South Africans are exploring a middle path, opting for temporary placements or remote work opportunities abroad. With work now possible from almost anywhere, they seek international experience and higher earnings while maintaining ties to their homeland. This shift has implications for South Africa’s talent pool, potentially draining skilled workers. However, these individuals may return home enriched by their international exposure, which could ultimately benefit the local economy...
