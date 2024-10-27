EOH ditching tainted name as it polishes its image and results
After suffering devastating financial and reputational blows due to state capture corruption, the company now wants to get back into state tenders in a major way
27 October 2024 - 06:54
The scandal-tainted IT group EOH believes it has largely restored its reputation after being embroiled in state capture corruption and is again focusing on government contracts, aiming aims to double the revenue it derives from them.
The company, named by the Zondo commission as one of the leading actors in state capture, began cleaning up its act in 2018 with the appointment of Stephen van Coller as CEO. Judge Raymond Zondo, now chief justice, praised EOH in his first report for the way it had co-operated with the commission. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.