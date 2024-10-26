Drop in customers at Eastern Cape eateries, says Famous Brands
27 October 2024 - 07:01
Eateries in the Eastern Cape owned by Famous Brands are experiencing a reduction in customer numbers as South Africans’ disposable income shrinks further.
Darren Hel, CEO of the company that owns popular restaurant brands such as Steers, Wimpy, Mythos and Debonairs, said the six months to August was a mixed bag of performance across the business, but the greatest concern was the Eastern Cape...
