Dis-Chem cultivates its TLC network
27 October 2024 - 06:56
Dis-Chem has attracted more independent pharmacies to its The Local Choice (TLC) franchise network with the aim of increasing the number in the coming years.
In addition to owning retail stores, Dis-Chem has a wholesale and distribution business which sells medication and health and wellness products to independent pharmacies. It also created its own franchise business, TLC, which over the years has attracted new entrepreneurs into the industry while independent chemists rebranded into TLC. ..
