Cloud Summit shows off Huawei’s roots in SA economy
27 October 2024 - 07:04
Days after the US commerce department signalled its intention to tighten a ban on American technology being used by Huawei, the Chinese tech giant paraded its deep entrenchment in South Africa’s economy.
The Huawei Cloud Summit at Gallagher Estate drew delegates from government, media, academia and numerous industry sectors. The message that was repeatedly driven home by both the host and its customers was that the Huawei Cloud was helping drive South Africa’s digital transformation and economic growth...
