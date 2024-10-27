Big Read
Brics shows signs of growing influence on world stage
27 October 2024 - 07:28
As US election jitters hung over this week’s meeting of global finance chiefs in Washington, a smiling Vladimir Putin was in the Russian city of Kazan welcoming leaders of countries which together make up nearly half the world’s population.
The Brics club of emerging economies may be a long way from rivalling the IMF or challenging US dollar dominance, but the first summit with its new batch of members showed clear signs of its growing weight...
