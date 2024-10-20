Tech leaders team up to harness AI
20 October 2024 - 07:23
If the world’s business decision-makers are suffering from AI fatigue, this week’s Lenovo Tech World 2024 in Seattle served as a powerful wake-up call.
A lineup of some of the most powerful leaders in the technology sector joined a keynote event with Yang Yuanqing, CEO of Lenovo, the world’s biggest computer maker. The CEOs of Microsoft, Nvidia, Meta, Qualcomm, AMD and Intel were all on hand to put an exclamation mark on groundbreaking announcements made at the event...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.