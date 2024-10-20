'SA looking at e-commerce price war' as local firms fight global competition
20 October 2024 - 07:12
Competition from global e-commerce companies will spark a price war as local firms fight to protect their market share.
Speaking at the Last Mile Leaders event this week, hosted by Indian logistics technology group Fareye, Merlin Otto, vice-president of wholesaler Massmart, said Shein, Temu and Amazon were providing a vast product offering that most consumers were now used to accessing at a much lower price than local companies...
