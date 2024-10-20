Sanlam Gauge
Mining industry has long way to go to empower, transform its workers
20 October 2024 - 07:09
In the face of challenges that range from increasing regulatory changes, power and labour issues and rapid changes in technology, the mining industry remains a key contributor to SA's GDP.
The Minerals Council SA’s Facts & Figures 2021 report places the sector's contribution at about 8.7% of GDP for having injected R481bn into the economy and provided about 460,000 jobs in 2021. ..
