Mining industry has long way to go to empower, transform its workers

In the face of challenges that range from increasing regulatory changes, power and labour issues and rapid changes in technology, the mining industry remains a key contributor to SA's GDP.

The Minerals Council SA’s Facts & Figures 2021 report places the sector's contribution at about 8.7% of GDP for having injected R481bn into the economy and provided about 460,000 jobs in 2021. ..