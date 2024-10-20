ICTSI to appeal Durban port interdict
20 October 2024 - 07:57
International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICSTI), the Philippine-based shipping company granted an R11bn tender to manage and upgrade Durban Container Terminal 2 (DCT2), says it strongly disagrees with an interdict granted to one of the losing bidders, which temporarily halts the process, and plans to appeal the ruling.
The Durban high court last week granted Danish shipping giant AP Moller Maersk’s subsidiary, APMT, an urgent interdict preventing Transnet from transferring control of South Africa’s busiest container terminal to ICTSI for 25 years. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.