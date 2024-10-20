‘Fibre monopolies’ under fire
20 October 2024 - 08:20
The Competition Commission says gated residential estates and complexes that have created “fibre monopolies” — limiting residents to a single internet service provider (ISP) — should open up to more competition to give residents improved choice.
The issue of fibre monopolies in gated residential complexes has arisen once again, with the Internet Services Providers’ Association (ISPA) among those who have raised concerns about homeowners’ associations and body corporates signing exclusive contracts with single ISPs. ..
