Carbon tax nightmare looms for auto industry
Few OEMs serving car makers even know how to measure their carbon footprint, let alone reduce it, survey finds
20 October 2024 - 07:01
As many as four in five of the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in South Africa’s automotive sector are not ready to meet the requirements of Europe’s carbon export tax, which is 15 months away from implementation.
Speaking at South Africa Auto Week, BMA Analysts director Meghan King said the group had surveyed OEMs recently about how ready they were for the EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), which comes into force in January 2026...
