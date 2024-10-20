Entrepreneur
A fruitful enterprise – at last
20 October 2024 - 07:55
After 15 years in the corporate sector a couple from the Western Cape, Nigel and Christynn Jacobs, quit their jobs to pursue a lifelong dream of starting a business making jam.
The founders of Jacobs Jam started the business in 2018. Christynn was working as a food scientist and Nigel was a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) marketing specialist, leading them to believe they were equipped to operate in the food industry...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.