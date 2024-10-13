Business Unions hail Durban port decision Court halts Transnet's plan to grant R11bn tender to Philippines firm B L Premium

Two of the biggest unions representing workers at Transnet have welcomed a court ruling putting the brakes on its plans to outsource the management and operations of South Africa's biggest container terminal to Philippines-based International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI).

The Durban high court this week granted losing bidder AP Moller Terminals (APMT), a subsidiary of Danish shipping giant AP Moller Maersk, an urgent interdict preventing Transnet from naming ICTSI as the winning bidder for a 25-year concession to run Durban Container Terminal Pier 2 (DCT2) pending the outcome of a review application...