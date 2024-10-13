South Africa needs to do away with cash, cards: Ackerman
13 October 2024 - 07:58
Consumer Goods Council chair Gareth Ackerman has called on the government to introduce a universal digital payment platform to eradicate cash and also reduce card payment fees for shoppers.
Speaking on the sidelines of the council’s summit on Wednesday, Ackerman, who is also the chair of Pick n Pay, said card transaction fees were expensive, and some consumers — especially social grants beneficiaries — end up having less money to spend due to the steep charges. ..
