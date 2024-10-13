‘Some employers not paying retirement contributions’
13 October 2024 - 07:34
The pension funds adjudicator, advocate Muvhango Lukhaimane, said about 80% of the complaints that come to it relate to some employers not paying retirement fund contributions from employees to fund management firms.
As applications to withdraw from retirement savings via the two-pot system keep streaming in, regulators are keeping an eye out for truant employers...
