Safety-slack mines face tough fines for deaths and injuries
13 October 2024 - 08:01
The department of mineral & petroleum resources is proposing hefty penalties — including fines of up to 10% of annual turnover — for mines that are found to be negligent when workers die or are injured on duty.
The Mine Health and Safety Amendment Bill — which seeks to amend the Mine Health and Safety Act of 1996 — sets down harsher penalties for negligent practices in mines that result in the death and injury of workers. ..
