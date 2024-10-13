Business Government to review prices of fuel, power, says Mantashe B L Premium

The government is in the early stages of discussions that could lead to a review of the fuel price to assist households and businesses battling rising costs, according to mineral and petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe.

While South Africa has enjoyed some relief at the pumps of late, an underperforming rand is expected to undermine the depth of fuel price cuts in November while heightening tensions in the Middle East, and Eskom’s tariff hike application to the energy regulator threaten hopes of further relief...