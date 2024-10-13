Government to review prices of fuel, power, says Mantashe
13 October 2024 - 07:31
The government is in the early stages of discussions that could lead to a review of the fuel price to assist households and businesses battling rising costs, according to mineral and petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe.
While South Africa has enjoyed some relief at the pumps of late, an underperforming rand is expected to undermine the depth of fuel price cuts in November while heightening tensions in the Middle East, and Eskom’s tariff hike application to the energy regulator threaten hopes of further relief...
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.