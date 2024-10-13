Equites boosted by growth in logistics, warehousing sectors
13 October 2024 - 07:36
Exceptional performances by top retailers including Shoprite and TFG are boosting the performance of warehousing company Equites Property Fund.
The real estate investment company expects its distribution per share to reach the upper end of its guidance of 130c to 135c per share by the end of its 2025 financial year, driven by growth in its logistics and warehousing sectors...
