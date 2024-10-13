Entrepreneur: Sisters jump from flea market to US market
13 October 2024 - 07:28
In 2016, two sisters from Pretoria started selling handmade crafts at a flea market as a “side hustle”. Today, their passion has grown into a business that sells products made from recycled material in the US.
Michelle and Morongwe Mokone, co-founders of Mo’s Crib, started the business showcasing paper origami swans that Morongwe had made for friends and family for years. ..
