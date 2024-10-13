Business BOOK EXTRACT BIG READ: Capitec ventured where other banks feared to tread The upstart financial institution took over existing microlenders and opened branches in more remote areas, where it found hundreds of thousands of clients B L Premium

With the head offices of South Africa’s big banks being in Johannesburg, Stellenbosch’s Techno Park, where Capitec started out in a modest office complex, appeared to be far from the action. But in the banking sector the front lines were not necessarily on thick carpets where generals sat behind mahogany desks. Banking was “guerrilla warfare”, says Gerrie Fourie, longtime operations boss and CEO since 2014.

Capitec decided to take on its competition in the platteland. This is where its microlending footprint — those 300 cash loan shops it bought with capital supplied by PSG Wealth — came in handy. Capitec’s roots were in the small towns that served as economic hubs for a large rural population. There it came across hundreds of thousands of potential clients the old giants — the likes of Absa, FNB, Standard Bank and Nedbank — might have wanted to target, but just did not know how to...