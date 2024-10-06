Wind power held back by grid capacity
06 October 2024 - 08:00
With the private sector eager to invest in wind energy, the government has been urged to address grid capacity constraints to unlock the full potential of renewable energy in South Africa.
This is according to members of the renewable energy sector and the investment community who spoke to Business Times at the 2024 Windaba in Cape Town this week. They said with 1.3GW of wind projects under construction, appetite for investment in wind power remained strong...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.