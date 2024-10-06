Weather whips up storm in a coffee cup
Two largest producers hit by drought and abnormally high rain, causing prices to soar
06 October 2024 - 08:57
Your cup of coffee is about to get a lot more expensive as the supply of beans comes under pressure due to the effects of climate change, which have sent prices of beans soaring to historical highs.
Over the past year, the world’s two biggest coffee bean producers — Brazil and Vietnam — have experienced major climate disasters that have disrupted production. There was a drought in Brazil, the largest producer of arabica coffee, while heavy rains lashed Vietnam’s robusta coffee areas, which analysts say may curtail that country’s yields...
