Townships expected to boost e-commerce
06 October 2024 - 08:26
Entrepreneurs expect the growth of the e-commerce sector in South Africa to come from the townships, requiring an urgent response to logistical challenges in those areas.
Property developer Examplar, specialising in rural and township real estate, held its third annual township retail investment summit in Alexandra on Wednesday in collaboration with Nedbank...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.