SA ‘still important to Anglo’
06 October 2024 - 08:03
Anglo-American CEO Duncan Wanblad said South Africa will continue to play an important role in the group despite a shake-up that will see the unbundling of its platinum and diamond assets.
After rejecting a $39bn (R681bn) takeover bid from Australian giant BHP Billiton earlier this year, the 107-year-old company vowed to focus on premium iron ore, copper and its fertiliser business...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.