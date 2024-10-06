Rand firms slightly against the dollar
06 October 2024 - 09:05
The South African rand edged higher against the dollar despite a strong US jobs report on Friday, after a difficult week for risk-sensitive currencies as tensions escalated in the Middle East.
By 4.12pm, the rand traded about 0.3% firmer at R17.47/$. Since the start of the week, the local unit has been down about 2%...
