Mid-term budget key to growth target
Government-business pact aim of 3.3% GDP growth by 2025 seen as ‘highly ambitious’
06 October 2024 - 08:15
The second phase of the government’s partnership with business has set an ambitious economic growth target of 3.3% by the end of 2025, and observers say the medium-term budget will give the clearest indication whether the goal is attainable.
President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the second phase this week, setting lofty goals for South Africa’s economic recovery...
