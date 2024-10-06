Entrepreneurship: Mobile hair care takes off as clients prefer comfort of home
06 October 2024 - 07:56
Raised by a mother who was a hairstylist, Shepherd Mkhize opened a mobile salon in 2018 to cater to the needs of women who wanted to do their hair in the comfort of their own homes while making styling a sustainable business for hairdressers.
The founder of Rooom Mobile Hair Salon started the online service shortly after completing high school...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.