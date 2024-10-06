Customers are mad about The Crazy Store
Privately held firm set to add to 500 outlets in the region, with Zambia on the radar
The Crazy Store will add more outlets next year, with a possible entry into Zambia, after recently opening its 500th shop. One of the largest privately owned retailers, which opened its first store in 1997, The Crazy Store sells a variety of items, from party products and pet food to accessories and has a limited range of household items. It has operations in three countries outside South Africa — Namibia, Botswana and Eswatini — and opened its latest store at the Bayside Mall in Blaauwberg, Cape Town.MD Kevin Lennett said the company doesn’t have a target for the number of stores it wants to open, though it aims to be in many areas in South Africa and some neighbouring countries. "We have 21 [new stores] planned for next year. But I don’t believe you can set a target as to how many stores you need and by when," Lennett said. "But what we do know is that there are lots of consumers out there looking for products we sell. Our aim is to grow by moving into many areas, and in pl...
