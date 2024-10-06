Conferences set to boost economy by R240m
R240m boost for SA economy from conferences
06 October 2024 - 09:08
South Africa has won bids to host 25 international business events between now and 2029 that are expected to contribute more than R240m to the economy.
The South African National Conventions Bureau says the country submitted 48 bids to host international events at the start of 2024, with an estimated economic impact of R586m...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.