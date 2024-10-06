Booming Capitec eyes global expansion
06 October 2024 - 08:30
Capitec, South Africa’s biggest retail bank by customer numbers, wants to grow its international footprint after its investments in technology helped drive market-share gains in its value-added service offering.
Capitec aims to grow Avafin, its international online consumer loan offering, after increasing its shareholding to 97.69% from 40.66% in March 2024. Avafin operates in Poland, Latvia, Spain, the Czech Republic and Mexico, underscoring the group’s geographical diversification. Avafin contributed R66m to group net profit in the six months ended August 2024...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.