Wine, women and a sweet song of success
29 September 2024 - 07:42
After falling in love with the Cape winelands while studying at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, Siwela Masoga was inspired to start a wine label. But the journey to success has not been easy.
A biotechnologist, she founded Siwela Wines in 2018, pursuing her passion for making wine and entering an industry she believed did not include enough young black women...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.