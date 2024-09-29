Vukile’s malls see half-year performance improvement
There’s been a rise in leasing activity, foot traffic and trading density at its township and rural shopping centres, says fund
Real estate investment trust Vukile Property Fund has seen an improvement in the performance and activity of its malls in rural areas and townships. The owner of East Rand Mall in Boksburg said there had been an increase in leasing activity, foot traffic and trading density at some of its shopping malls for its 2025 half-year pre-close. According to the fund, trade in the townships increased by 5.3%, while in the rural areas it was up 3.5%.Itumeleng Mothibeli, MD for Southern Africa, attributed the increase to positive consumer sentiment and signs of economic recovery. "We are encouraged to see sustained customer loyalty, reflecting our continued focus on consumer needs and strategic initiatives, resulting in a 2% increase in footfall across our retail portfolio," he said. Mothibeli said the fashion category had the highest trading density growth of 3.2%, with the increase in sales of womenswear reflecting a recovery in consumer spending in line with recent national retail sales f...
