Truworths to spend big on new stores, distribution centre

29 September 2024 - 08:23
by THABISO MOCHIKO

Clothing retailer Truworths is set to shell out R591m, the bulk of which will go to its distribution centre, the opening of new stores and the refurbishment of some of its existing outlets.

The owner of Uzzi, Earthchild, Naartjie, Identity, Young Designers Emporium and UK-based footwear brand Office did not disclose the number of stores it wanted to open but said it planned to grow its trading space by 1% in the 2025 financial year...

