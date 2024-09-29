Truworths to spend big on new stores, distribution centre
29 September 2024 - 08:23
Clothing retailer Truworths is set to shell out R591m, the bulk of which will go to its distribution centre, the opening of new stores and the refurbishment of some of its existing outlets.
The owner of Uzzi, Earthchild, Naartjie, Identity, Young Designers Emporium and UK-based footwear brand Office did not disclose the number of stores it wanted to open but said it planned to grow its trading space by 1% in the 2025 financial year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.