Radisson has big plans for the continent
29 September 2024 - 08:01
Radisson Hotel Group’s commitment to expansion is reflected in the confidence it has in Africa’s tourism potential.
The group has plans to open 150 more hotels on the continent within the next five years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.