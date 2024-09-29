Emira holds out for growth in office rentals
29 September 2024 - 08:21
Real estate investment trust Emira Property Fund is not planning to sell its office portfolio despite high vacancy rates. It will keep these properties until it makes business sense to sell.
Emira’s office vacancy rates stood at 9.1% for the five months to the end of August, dropping from 10.9% in March...
