Consumers stay sweet in hard times
Consumers find a way to fit snacks into tight budgets
Financially distressed South African households are finding a way around their tight budgets to indulge in their favourite chocolates, sweets, biscuits and other popular snacks. According to a report on the state of snacking in South Africa compiled by Mondelez, the maker of Cadbury chocolates, 78% of consumers said that while food prices are hurting their pockets they are still able to put something aside for snacks. Two-thirds of those surveyed said they would go out of their way to find their preferred snack, and 72% would pay extra to bring back their favourite childhood snack brands. Snacks popular with South Africans include chocolates, chips, biscuits, sweets, yoghurt and fruit. Arpan Sur, senior marketing director for Sub-Saharan Africa at Mondelez International, said that despite the economic challenges "research and sales volumes demonstrate that spending on snacks remains unchanged because people are working hard in challenging times and need something to get the...
